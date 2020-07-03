NWA runner raises money for charities

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One Northwest Arkansas runner is raising money in the fight against ALS, a neurological disease impacting thousands of Americans.

Art Dion is a senior buyer with Sam’s Club and an avid runner.

Since the pandemic has canceled a lot of local marathons, he decided to start his own fundraising marathon to help two local charities including the ALS Association and the Samaritan Community Center in Northwest Arkansas.

“I’m really proud of all the heroes in our company and everybody here in northwest Arkansas that have chosen to give back to others in a time where people need the help the most,” Dion says.

Dion has already raised close to $80,000 for the two organizations.