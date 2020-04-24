NWA salon wants to open early after Oklahoma gets green light

"I just feel like there's got to be a way for local, small salons to be able to just have that one on one contact."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Personal care businesses like salons are set to open in Oklahoma as soon as Friday.

Here in the Natural State, salon owners won’t hear when they might be able to open until early next month.

It’s been about a month since Aimee Porter got the news she would have to close the doors to her salon.

“I crammed in as much as I could,” she said. “I had to be done by noon on the 25th so I haven’t worked since then, and that’s been four weeks yesterday.”

Porter has worked as a one-man-band hair stylist for 20 years now.

Very few people are typically in her salon at a time, so she said she shouldn’t be grouped in with larger businesses.

“It’s just me in here,” Porter said. “I just feel like there’s got to be a way for local, small salons to be able to just have that one on one contact.”

If her salon were in Oklahoma, she could open as early as Friday.

But, Governor Asa Hutchinson stands firm in the timeline he’s laid out.

“We were not stampeded into sheltering in place and we’re not going to be stampeded into making too quick of a decision just because it seems to be the national move,” he said. “We’re going to what’s right for Arkansas based upon what we see here.”

Hutchinson will announce on May 1 if salons can open on the May 4 target date for lifting restrictions in Arkansas.

It’s a date that can’t come fast enough for Porter.

“I have small children at home, like I said, I’m not dumb, I don’t want to get my kids sick but at the same time I took all the precautions that I could,” she said.

While she does have to worry about her client’s physical health, she has to worry about her financial health as well.

Porter said, “I think at this point I just worry about what it looks like to come back after being off 180 hours.”

She said she’s concerned about the influx of people who will rush in once the ban has been lifted.

“Do I just add people in with the already busy schedule or do I ask the May 15 or whenever our go date is.. Do I ask them to come in later?” she said.

For now, she’s using the power of the community to keep her lights on, as her clients offer to pay for her services in advance.