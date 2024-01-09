FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some schools were closed Tuesday because of the snow and now those schools will have to make it up by ending the school year later instead of using AMI days.

Alternate methods of instruction, or AMI days, allowed schools to give the option of instructional learning at home during emergency or exceptional circumstances.

But in March 2023, the Arkansas LEARNS Act was passed which took away this option but for private schools, this rule doesn’t apply.

The New School is an independent school in Fayetteville and students and staff still have the option of virtual learning, or AMI days.

Nancy Lang, head of school at the New School says, “Having that option takes a little bit of the pressure off for us.”

The school serves students from 1 year old to 12th grade.

Lang says missing a day of school is a higher cost for the upper-level students so distance learning helps them continue their flow of learning.

“They’re on a learning management system where assignments are available. They can communicate with their teachers, and they can move on with projects that they’re doing,” Lang said.

Their upper school is a member of the Global Online Academy where students take classes online with people around the world.

“So on a day like today, that’s no different for them,” she said.

Their distance learning days are asynchronous which means they do not meet for classes and can work on their own.

If students are out for a while, teachers are available by email or message if students need help, and some teachers may use discussion boards.

Younger students are provided with packets and early childhood families have activities sent home by teachers.

“Our music teacher gets on Facebook Live and does a whole song for an hour and all of the kids get on that. I think some of the upper school kids might even get on that,” Lang said.

Last year, Lang says the middle and upper-level schools had distance learning while the lower school had to make up snow days.

“It was clear that more than two or three distance learning days for our youngest learners were not productive,” Lang said.

Lang says she doesn’t like to do that too often but “in cases where we’re out for a long time, we can do that.”

Lang thinks having AMI days is a good option for schools to have.

“Having remote learning be an option allows you to have more flexibility. And that does serve more of our population more often,” Lang said.

Fayetteville Public Schools decided to cancel school on Tuesday due to winter weather.

Alan Wilbourn, executive director of communications for Fayetteville Public Schools, says now that there are no more AMI days, the school district has to use snow days.

“The understanding is, yes, that’s great. We got a day off. You can go outside and play. We enjoy your hot chocolate, but you’re going to have to make that day up at some point in May or June. And, that’s always been the tradeoff, and that’s where we are now,” Wilbourn said.

Fayetteville Public Schools has used two out of five snow days so far. The last day of school is now May 29 instead of May 24.

Wilbourn says they are already building in some snow days into next school year’s calendar.

He hopes the district will not have to use too many of them.