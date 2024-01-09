FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some schools in Northwest Arkansas will be seeing another snow day on Tuesday, while others will still be going to class (but maybe on a delay).

Here are the schools closed on Tuesday:

Fayetteville Public Schools

Huntsville Public Schools

Northwest Arkansas Community College

Elkins Public Schools

Haas Hall Academy (Farmington)

Mountainburg Public Schools

West Fork Public Schools

Lincoln Public Schools

Gravette Public Schools

Greenland Public Schools

Here are the schools that have announced delays:

Thaden School Bentonville opening at 11 a.m.

