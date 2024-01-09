FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some schools in Northwest Arkansas will be seeing another snow day on Tuesday, while others will still be going to class (but maybe on a delay).
Here are the schools closed on Tuesday:
- Fayetteville Public Schools
- Huntsville Public Schools
- Northwest Arkansas Community College
- Elkins Public Schools
- Haas Hall Academy (Farmington)
- Mountainburg Public Schools
- West Fork Public Schools
- Lincoln Public Schools
- Gravette Public Schools
- Greenland Public Schools
Here are the schools that have announced delays:
- Thaden School Bentonville opening at 11 a.m.
