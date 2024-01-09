FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some schools in Northwest Arkansas will be seeing another snow day on Tuesday, while others will still be going to class (but maybe on a delay).

Here are the schools closed on Tuesday:

  • Fayetteville Public Schools
  • Huntsville Public Schools
  • Northwest Arkansas Community College
  • Elkins Public Schools
  • Haas Hall Academy (Farmington)
  • Mountainburg Public Schools
  • West Fork Public Schools
  • Lincoln Public Schools
  • Gravette Public Schools
  • Greenland Public Schools

Here are the schools that have announced delays:

  • Thaden School Bentonville opening at 11 a.m.

For more information on school closings, click here.