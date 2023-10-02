NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas schools are some of the top ranked in the state, according to school rating site Niche.

Niche released its best schools and districts lists for 2024 on Monday, marking the tenth year the site has provided the rankings.

The top public high schools in Arkansas include:

Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts – Hot Springs Haas Hall Academy Jones Center – Springdale Haas Hall Academy – Fayetteville Haas Hall Academy at the Lane – Rogers Rogers New Technology High School – Rogers Bentonville West High School – Bentonville Bentonville High School – Bentonville Haas Hall Academy – Bentonville Conway High School – Conway Southside High School – Fort Smith

The top private high schools in Arkansas include:

Thaden School – Bentonville Subiaco Academy – Subiaco Pulaski Academy – Little Rock The Episcopal Collegiate School – Little Rock Shiloh Christian School – Springdale Little Rock Christian Academy – Little Rock Union Christian Academy – Fort Smith Central Arkansas Christian Schools – North Little Rock Mount St. Mary Academy – Little Rock Fayetteville Christian School – Fayetteville

The top districts in Arkansas include:

Haas Hall Academy – Fayetteville Bentonville Public Schools – Bentonville Greenwood School District – Greenwood Lakeside School District – Hot Springs Founders Classical Academies of Arkansas – Little Rock Greenbrier School District – Greenbrier Fayetteville School District – Fayetteville Benton School District – Benton Conway School District – Conway Emerson-Taylor School District – Taylor

