NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas schools are some of the top ranked in the state, according to school rating site Niche.
Niche released its best schools and districts lists for 2024 on Monday, marking the tenth year the site has provided the rankings.
The top public high schools in Arkansas include:
- Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts – Hot Springs
- Haas Hall Academy Jones Center – Springdale
- Haas Hall Academy – Fayetteville
- Haas Hall Academy at the Lane – Rogers
- Rogers New Technology High School – Rogers
- Bentonville West High School – Bentonville
- Bentonville High School – Bentonville
- Haas Hall Academy – Bentonville
- Conway High School – Conway
- Southside High School – Fort Smith
The top private high schools in Arkansas include:
- Thaden School – Bentonville
- Subiaco Academy – Subiaco
- Pulaski Academy – Little Rock
- The Episcopal Collegiate School – Little Rock
- Shiloh Christian School – Springdale
- Little Rock Christian Academy – Little Rock
- Union Christian Academy – Fort Smith
- Central Arkansas Christian Schools – North Little Rock
- Mount St. Mary Academy – Little Rock
- Fayetteville Christian School – Fayetteville
The top districts in Arkansas include:
- Haas Hall Academy – Fayetteville
- Bentonville Public Schools – Bentonville
- Greenwood School District – Greenwood
- Lakeside School District – Hot Springs
- Founders Classical Academies of Arkansas – Little Rock
- Greenbrier School District – Greenbrier
- Fayetteville School District – Fayetteville
- Benton School District – Benton
- Conway School District – Conway
- Emerson-Taylor School District – Taylor
