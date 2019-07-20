NWA Space hosts moon landing celebration

This March 30, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows the crew of the Apollo 11, from left, Neil Armstrong, commander; Michael Collins, module pilot; Edwin E. “Buzz” Aldrin, lunar module pilot. Apollo 11 was the first manned mission to the surface of the moon. (NASA via AP)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Local nonprofit NWA Space is hosting a moon and star watch party on the Bentonville Square on Saturday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The group will provide telescopes for the public to view the moon, Jupiter, and Saturn.

NWA Space aspires to build a space center in Northwest Arkansas to introduce children to the wonders of science.

“Science is interested and kind of alive, because it changes every few years,” said NWA Space board chair Katherine Auld. “Our understanding of the world changes and so we want young people to catch that, and one of the best ways to do that is to show them something interesting, and then explain it.”

Auld says the space center could be built within five years.

One Giant Leap: An Apollo Celebration will run from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.