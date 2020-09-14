1925 Best Friend Dr.

This 2015 Builder’s Parade home is now on the market. With an Arkansas native stone exterior. this home is extremely energy efficient. A wood burning fireplace is accented by customizable LED lighting in the living area. The kitchen has stunning red quartz counter tops, diner style seating, and butler’s pantry. The master suite features an enclosed ceder deck, spa shower and mini fridge. This home has amazing extras like heated floors, built in sound system, Office and Sound proof Home Theater. Call Melanie Gabel at 479- 422-4221 to book a tour today.

Melanie Gabel is an award-winning Realtor who loves helping families find the house they can call home. Melanie and her husband are raising two young daughters and she’s busy as one of the youngest Senior Vice Presidents in the history of Lindsey and Associates … but Melanie still finds time to keep up with what’s happening in her hometown of Fayetteville, Arkansas. She not only can be her client’s residential real estate expert, but she can help them learn about all there is to do in the Fayetteville, the town they are wanting to call home.

Both Melanie and her husband were raised in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and she attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. As a licensed Realtor, Melanie continues her education by keeping up with the housing market, pricing and other related trends. During her first year as a Realtor, Melanie earned the Silver Award of Excellence for completing more than $3.5 million in sales. Since then, she’s been a consistent member of the top 100 Realtors in Northwest Arkansas according to the NWA Business Journal. In 2015, she ranked in the top 20 out of over 2000 licensed Realtors.

So how does Melanie find success? She has an aggressive marketing strategy and is very proactive about working with her clients. She keeps an inventory of listings that range from $80,000 to $1 million, so chances are she has a real estate listing that will meet your needs. She’s talented at working with a diverse audience and client base and is known for being diligent in her efforts to match family and home.