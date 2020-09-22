A foundation of action, Excellerate is driving change in NWA

For over 20 years, we have worked diligently to make Northwest Arkansas a better place to live.

We have invested more than $100M into our community to strengthen our schools, our nonprofits, and the other organizations that serve the people of our region. As Endeavor Foundation, we have responded time and again from behind the scenes to make certain that everyone in Northwest Arkansas has the opportunity to thrive.

But now our foundation has changed.

So our name is changing with it.

We are now Excellerate Foundation, which reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence and a new focus on accelerating decisive action.

We will continue to invest in the forward-looking ideas and tangible solutions of our ever inventive and resourceful community. But we will also step forward to drive lasting change when we see untapped opportunities through our data-driven insights. We will operate at the systems level, standing side by side with the businesses, municipalities, and institutions that shape our region, developing a shared vision and a common will to ensure that all may fully benefit from the prosperity of Northwest Arkansas.

This more proactive approach towards the bigger picture and long-term impact defines Excellerate as we move into the next phase of our work.

Why now? Because the stakes are rising for those who struggle out of sight.

They are our friends and neighbors who are employed and seem secure on the surface yet are one unexpected event away from financial freefall. An auto repair, a medical bill, or a week off work due to illness might be all it takes for these families to spiral into crisis. And since 67 percent of the jobs in our region pay less than $50,000 a year, more than 150,000 people in Northwest Arkansas face these uncertain circumstances every single day.

Transforming our region must be a collaborative effort, one that allows each of us to bring our knowledge, our talents, and our resources to the table so that we can play to our collective strengths. We pledge to find our proper role for each of our shared challenges, and we call on you to join us.

We are a foundation of action. We are a foundation of excellence. We are a foundation of urgency.

We are Excellerate Foundation.



To contact us, please email info@excelleratefoundation.com.