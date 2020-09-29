A New Kind of Healthcare in Northwest Arkansas

Bentonville, AR – Concierge healthcare is coming to northwest Arkansas. Salt Health will hold it’s grand opening on October 8th at 700 E. Plaza Dr. in Bentonville. The state of the art facility will be open to the public for tours, and the staff will be available for complementary consultations. Both the Greater Bentonville and Lowell-Rogers Chambers of Commerce will kick off the event with a ribbon cutting at 4pm. If you would like to attend you are asked to RSVP online.

Members of Salt Health pay a flat, monthly fee as a retainer contract between the patient and physicians to cover primary care medical services and Salt Amenities such as:

SALT Spa

SALT Fitness Center

Massage therapy

Certified Physical Trainers

Dietitians

This direct-pay model of operating primary care clinics has grown and evolved in the recent years – known as “direct provider care” (DPC) or “concierge medicine.” By eliminating third party payers (government and for-profit insurance carriers) and capping membership, Salt providers are able to fully focus on the health concerns of each individual. The DPC model has even been endorsed recently by The American Academy of Family Physicians. To find out more about this model of healthcare, read more here.