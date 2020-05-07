Advice on coping with grief from Home Instead Senior Care

It’s normal to feel sad, stress, confused, scared or angry during a crisis.

Talking to people you trust can help, such as friends and family or your fellow community members.

Understanding Grief

Grief is a whole person response to actual or threatened loss to anybody or anything you are emotionally attached to. It is normal, and a very human and natural reaction to loss. It does not discriminate and is universal in that it touches everybody in every part of the world.

Grief is more than just sadness, it is a wide range of emotions such as denial, isolation, anger, struggling to find meaning, depression, responsibility, acceptance, even hopefulness and new found meaning. The stages of grief do not necessarily occur in any specific order and you may move between stages multiple times before you find hope and newfound meaning.

Humans are resilient by our very nature, but the pandemic has taken the world’s sense of normalcy. It has taken jobs, relationships, sources of income and sadly, many lives. Most of us have never been through anything like this, but we all have been through challenging times, and recovered with lessons learned and new found strengths, as a result.

One thing experts have learned from disasters is the ongoing importance of social support we have available to us despite social distancing measures. The lesson is to proactively check in on your own emotions and check in with the people you love and serve. Continuing checking in and ask for help when you want it, and ask for help on behalf of other when you sense it is needed. Utilize the social and professional supports.

