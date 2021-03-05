America’s Happiest Hour

From dust bowls to John Dillinger, one could say that 1934 was a heady year for the United States, to say the very least. But it wasn’t all organized crime or natural disasters, since in the municipality that is Normal, Illinois, a gentleman named A. H. “Gus” Belt created a hamburger stand by the name of Steak ‘n Shake. The original building that housed Belt’s new business was a former gas station and restaurant that specialized in chicken and from those humble origins, his small business would grow over the years into one of the most beloved restaurant chains in the country.

While it might not be the small burger stand it once was, Steak ‘n Shake has retained Belt’s original vision of premium quality burgers and milkshakes, with an emphasis on freshness and quality. Even in a similarly heady time to the very year, it was founded, Steak ‘n Shake has persevered in staying true to their promise of high-caliber food and great service. Recently, their dining rooms have re-opened for business in both Fayetteville and Rogers. They’ve also been keeping even more busy with their brand-new Happy Hour. No cocktails here, just half-price sodas, teas, and, of course, their famous milkshakes, all half-price off on weekdays from 2 pm to 5 pm. It’s the best time to grab a sweet treat or refreshment for you and the family. For the truly dedicated Steak ‘n Shake lover, you also have the option to join the restaurant’s rewards club, which will net you both a free milkshake and five dollars for every fifty dollars you spend.

The presence of Steak ‘n Shake in Northwest Arkansas means that you don’t have to drive far to enjoy a taste of choice Americana. Happy hour has never been more family-friendly or delicious as it is at Steak ‘n Shake.