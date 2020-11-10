Andrews Financial Solutions can help you get approved for an SBA loan

Do you need cash to help start your business? Or maybe you are looking to grow your business and need additional funds to assist you with moving forward. There are many funding options to raise capital for your business and Andrews Associates knows how to choose the best option which best suits your business.

Small Business Administration (SBA) loans are small-business loans guaranteed by the SBA and issued by participating lenders, mostly banks.

SBA has a variety of programs to choose from and Andrews Associates will do the research for you to choose the best possible loan for you to meet your requirements and goals. Some loan programs set restrictions on how the client can use the funds, therefore, we are extremely attentive to all details. By working with us, you can be assured that you will not miss any important features. We will maximize your score by consistently providing guidance on how to maintain your awesome financial status long after our work is done. Andrews Associates will work with you to develop a plan for getting personal and business financing.

If you want to run a successful business then you will have to decide on the right structure for your new venture. The right legal structure will decide a great deal about your business— how you’re taxed, how you’re treated by regulators, how you should meet all the compliance and legalities — and all this can be confusing for any entrepreneur.

When choosing an LLC, INC, or Partnership for the form of your business, numerous considerations come into play, including personal liability, ownership and management, cost of forming and registering the business, and taxation.

Andrews Associates will explain the differences between them, and help you decide which one is right for your business needs. Speak with an independent attorney for less than most lawyers charge per hour. We will help you make the right decisions to achieve business success.