FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (Dec. 14, 2020) – Another installment of Experience Fayetteville’s “Pop-Up Lounge” series will be held for downtown guests Thursday and Friday, Dec. 17 and 18, from 5-10 p.m. in Fayetteville.

The lounge, which is free to enter, will be located in the N. School Avenue parking lot behind the Dickson Street Bookshop and Kingfish. It is a tented area that provides open-air seating for guests to enjoy takeout food orders from local restaurants and drinks from bars participating in the Outdoor Refreshment Area (ORA).

During Thursday’s pop-up lounge, Experience Fayetteville is partnering with TheatreSquared to stream two performances of “A Christmas Carol,” the first starting at 6 p.m. and the second immediately following.

Another partner for the two-day event is Holidaze, a holiday themed cocktail bar located outside the Walton Arts Center and put on by Maxine’s Tap Room.

Chloe Bell, Experience Fayetteville community engagement coordinator, said, “These fun events are a great way to ‘support local’ by enjoying food or drinks from locally owned businesses, but would prefer to sit in an outdoor environment.”

Tables are spaced out under lighted, heated tents for groups of two, four or six. Guests are asked to wear masks until seated, and hand sanitizer will be available upon entry. Also, Experience Fayetteville staff will be on hand to sanitize tables between use.

A snow machine will be on hand, and Santa’s sleigh will be set up for photos. The Lights of the Ozarks will be taking place nearby on the Historic Downtown Square.

Fayetteville’s ORA enables guests 21 and older to carry and consume alcoholic beverages in designated cups within the boundary of the district. Participants must be wearing an official ORA wristband, which are provided at partner establishments within the district.

