(Northwest Arkansas, June 16th, 2022) – Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette is honored to partner with Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas for the 4th year. This school supply drive benefits single parents in the Northwest Arkansas region and will provide necessary school supplies for hundreds of children in our area.











We will be collecting donations now through July 18th. To participate, visit coldwellbankerlovesnwa.com to see a full list of items needed and to find out where to drop off donations. If you would rather give a monetary donation, you can follow the link in the website to donate directly to Single Parent Scholarship Fund.

For more information, please visit ColdwellBankerlovesNWA.com