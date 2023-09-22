NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, September 18, 2023 – JOHNNY CASH – The Official Concert Experience is the latest show to tech and launch from Walton Arts Center. Patrons at the two shows Oct. 14-15 will be the first to experience the new production before it hits the road for a national tour.

The new production brings songs and stories from Arkansas native and the “Man in Black” to life in a way that audiences haven’t seen or heard before. Video of Johnny from episodes of “The Johnny Cash TV Show” projected on a screen above the stage, will be accompanied by a live band and singers will accompany him in perfect sync, blurring the lines between a recorded and a live performance.

This concert experience will showcase iconic performances from the television show while also highlighting the spirit of the legend by revisiting some of his memorable words and anecdotes. Cash will perform some of his biggest hits, including “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire,” and “I Walk the Line,” and share stories of people he met along the way whose causes he championed – the working man from all walks of life. Plus, onstage male and female singers will also perform their own takes on Cash hits. The music never stops at this concert event. The show will also feature on-screen narration by Cash’s only son, John Carter Cash.

The production will be in technical rehearsals or “teching” for several weeks leading up to the first performances. During these rehearsals all the actors, designers, creatives, and crew bring together the show’s technical elements, including sets, lights, costumes, and the band, to prepare a show for its life on the road.

Teching requires a full-scale theater and a live audience to get the show ready. Watching and listening to the reactions of the first audience gives the artistic staff information about parts of the show that need a bit more work.

Teching is also a huge benefit to the economy of the region. When a cast and crew of 25-75 spends two weeks in town, they support hotels, restaurants, hardware stores, yoga studios, coffee shops, and more while they are here. This is the 14th show that Walton Arts Center has helped launch on their national or international tours since 1997. This speaks volumes about the organization’s reputation in the industry and the friendliness of the community.

You won’t want to miss this unique concert experience. Regular tickets are $35-69 and can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 am until 2 pm, by calling 479.443.5600 weekdays 10 am until 5 pm, or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.

Show Days and Times:

Saturday, Oct. 14 at 8 pm

Sunday, Oct. 15 at 2 pm

As part of the first national tour, the show will also play Mountain Home on Wednesday, Nov. 1 and Little Rock on Saturday, Nov. 4.