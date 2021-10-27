Beaver Water District Engages Partners to Protect Beaver Lake’s Water Quality

Taking care of our primary drinking water source in Northwest Arkansas involves many organizations.

Beaver Water District and Beaver Watershed Alliance produced this video to showcase how the organizations partner to engage local landowners and government entities to make improvements to ensure the protection of the quality of water in Beaver Lake in Northwest Arkansas. This is important because Beaver Lake is the source of drinking water for half a million Arkansans. We need to protect the water quality in Beaver Lake.



“Protecting our source of drinking water in Northwest Arkansas is so important to the continued growth and vitality of this region,” said James McCarty, Manager of Environmental Quality for Beaver Water District. “The reason source water protection and conservation in Northwest Arkansas has seen so much success is the partnerships that we form. One of the ways to highlight this are the projects that we complete together.”

“Each of the conservation partners in this area really bring a unique skillset to the table,” said Becky Roark, Executive Director of Beaver Watershed Alliance. “One of our roles as the Beaver Watershed Alliance is just to connect landowners to land management practices and help improve water quality. Other groups, like the Watershed Conservation Resource Center specialize in streambank restoration projects.”

The mission of Beaver Water District (BWD) is to sustainably provide our customers with safe, economical drinking water. BWD pumps the clean water –sourced from Beaver Lake and then put through the water treatment process — to Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville. These cities in Northwest Arkansas then store, distribute, and resell the water to their customers. For more information, visit www.bwdh2o.org.



The Beaver Watershed Alliance (BWA) works to proactively protect, enhance, and sustain the high water quality of Beaver Lake and its tributaries through voluntary best management practice implementation, outreach and education, and scientific evaluation. For more information, visit https://www.beaverwatershedalliance.org/.



The Watershed Conservation Resource Center provides specialized assistance concerning watershed resource issues to a variety of organizations including; watershed groups; local, state and federal governments; non-profit organizations; conservation districts; and other entities that request assistance. For more information, visit https://www.watershedconservation.org/.