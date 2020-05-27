Northwest Arkansas – Want to have some fun and get a cool bandana for your trouble? Enter Beaver Water District’s Water Education Contest and receive a customized Triangle Cooling-Cloth Bandana to use as a headscarf, face mask, and more.

The contest deadline has been extended thru June 30th. Choose from activities listed below, take photos, then email education@bwdh2o.org with the photos, name and mailing address. Include the number of bandanas for those who participated. Supplies are limited to one bandana per person. Some photos will be posted to @BeaverWaterDistrict on Facebook. Please also post your photos to social media with the hashtag #bwdh2o. If you have a question, please email the water education team at education@bwdh2o.org.



• Color a page from the Water Fun Facts Coloring Book.

• Sweep your driveway, patio, or sidewalk with a broom instead of hosing off or

using a blower. This conserves water resources, reduces noise pollution, and

saves on electricity.

• Put leaf litter and yard clippings in a compost pile or a brown paper leaf bag

you deliver to or have picked up by City Compost or Mulch facilities. Resource:

Compost and Composting.

• Spread straw, wood chips, or other organic mulch in flower beds, gardens,

and erosion prone areas of bare soil. Resource: Conservation Tips for

Landscaping.

Beaver Water District supplies clean, safe drinking water, sourced from Beaver Lake, to Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville. These cities in Northwest Arkansas then pump, store, distribute and resell the water to their customers. For more information, visit www.bwdh2o.org.