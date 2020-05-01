Beaver Water District holds water education contest

Northwest Arkansas, – Celebrate Drinking Water Week May 3-9. Participate in the Beaver Water District Water Education Contest and receive a customized triangle bandanna to use as a headscarf, face mask, and more.

The contest ends on May 31. Choose from activities listed below, take photos, then email education@bwdh2o.org with the photos, name and mailing address. Include the number of bandanas for those who participated. Supplies are limited to one bandana per person. Some photos

will be posted to @BeaverWaterDistrict on Facebook. Please also post your photos to social media with the hashtag #bwdh2o. If you have a question, please email the water education team at education@bwdh2o.org.



• Color a page from the Water Fun Facts Coloring Book.

• Sweep your driveway, patio, or sidewalk with a broom instead of hosing off or

using a blower. This conserves water resources, reduces noise pollution, and

saves on electricity.

• Put leaf litter and yard clippings in a compost pile or a brown paper leaf bag

you deliver to or have picked up by City Compost or Mulch facilities. Resource:

Compost and Composting.

• Spread straw, wood chips, or other organic mulch in flower beds, gardens,

and erosion prone areas of bare soil. Resource: Conservation Tips for

Landscaping.