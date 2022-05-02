Lowell, AR – As Drinking Water Week kicks off, Beaver Water District and partners throughout the world are reminding water consumers that high-quality, safe tap water is “There When You Need It.” Drinking Water Week is May 1-7 this year.

Beaver Water District is observing Drinking Water Week by recognizing the vital role tap water plays in daily life, the infrastructure that is required, and the critical work that water professionals accomplish around the clock to ensure the delivery of quality tap water. “Tap water plays an integral role in meeting our daily health, hygiene, and hydration needs,” said American Water Works Association CEO David LaFrance.

To commemorate the week, water utilities, water organizations, government entities, environmental advocates, schools, and others throughout North America and beyond are encouraging consumers to learn more about the importance of water services and water infrastructure. More information about the clean, safe drinking water provided by Beaver Water District to the cities of Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville can be found by visiting bwdh2o.org and following Beaver Water District on social media.

About Drinking Water Week

For several decades, AWWA and its members have celebrated Drinking Water Week, a unique opportunity for both water professionals and the communities they serve to join together in recognizing the vital role water plays in daily lives.