Beaver Water District says water from the faucet is safe to drink

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (NEWS RELEASE) — Beaver Water District issued a statement March 17th reminding local residents that while the facilities are closed to the public, the water is safe to drink.

Beaver Water District will continue to provide uninterrupted delivery of safe, clean drinking water to our customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no need to purchase bottled water or add extra filtration. Our drinking water source is Beaver Lake. Beaver Water District

Beaver Water District’s Administration and Education Center is closed to the public until further notice, in accordance with recommendations from the Governor’s office, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Beaver Water District has a Pandemic Response Plan in place to address any issues that might arise internally with regard to ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of safe drinking water to our customers. Beaver Water District is following all recommendations for the protection of staff during this pandemic. We encourage you to also take all the precautions and directives regarding limiting exposure to COVID-19, such as frequent handwashing with soap and water, avoiding crowds, and social distancing.

Beaver Water District uses two powerful disinfectants that kill Covid-19, which is one of many types of coronavirus.

Existing World Health Organization (WHO) guidance on the safe management of drinking water states that “extra measures are not needed. Disinfection, in particular, will facilitate more rapid die-off of COVID-19 virus.” There is no evidence on the survival of the COVID-19 virus in drinking water. (Source)

For regular updates on the COVID-19 (Coronavirus), visit the Centers for Disease Control and the Arkansas Department of Health.

Beaver Water District supplies drinking water to people and industries in Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, Bentonville, and surrounding areas. These cities then resell the water to surrounding towns and communities. The District’s mission is to serve our customers’ needs by providing high-quality drinking water that meets or exceeds all regulatory requirements and is economically priced consistent with our quality standards. For more information, visit www.bwdh2o.org.