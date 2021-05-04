Beaver Water District Thanks Customer Cities’ Essential Water Workers During National Drinking Water Week

The alarm goes off. Time to wake up, brush your teeth, drink some water, make the coffee, prepare breakfast, take a shower, and so on.

There is a common denominator in the morning routine — reliable water on demand anytime you need it. In recognition of that, Beaver Water District is leading the charge to say “thank you” to essential water workers in Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville during National Drinking Water Week, which is May 2-8. This commemoration is sponsored annually by the American Water Works Association (AWWA).

“Our goal is to pay tribute to our customer cities and their water personnel,” said Lane Crider, CEO of Beaver Water District (BWD). “It’s been a challenging year and that may continue for a while longer. However, the pandemic has not interrupted the flow of water to homes and businesses in Northwest Arkansas.”

Making sure water is readily available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year takes teamwork that has been based on a regional approach for well over half a century. Beaver Water District pumps water from Beaver Lake to its treatment plants on the outskirts of Lowell. BWD water professionals use “conventional water treatment” to make the water safe to drink and pump it to the four cities. Then the cities store the clean water in water tanks and distribute it through pipes to their customers, more than 350,000 people, and businesses throughout Northwest Arkansas.

“We invite the public to say thank you in person when they can and also post on social media with the hashtag #DrinkingWaterWeek,” said Amy Wilson, Director of Public Affairs. “Remember to tag city and water utility social media, too. Notice all the city water tanks as you are out and about going through your daily routine. These are essential pieces of the drinking water infrastructure puzzle, along with the pipes that run underground, which we never see. It’s our essential water workers at Beaver Water District and with the cities who make all of the puzzle pieces fit and work together.”

To learn more, visit Fayetteville’s water services at https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/426/Water-Sewer-Operations. Springdale’s services are managed by Springdale Water Utilities at http://www.springdalewater.com. Rogers Water Utilities website address is http://www.rwu.org. Find Bentonville’s water department at http://www.bentonvillear.com/200/Water-Department.

For more than 40 years, AWWA and its members have used Drinking Water Week as a unique opportunity for both water professionals and the communities they serve to recognize the vital role water plays in our daily lives. Visit http://www.awwa.org for more information. BWD’s mission is to sustainably provide our customer with safe, economical drinking water. For more information, visit http://www.bwdh2o.org.

