BELLA VISTA, Ark. – 13 community outdoor cats have been successfully spayed or neutered with the Bella Vista Animal Shelter’s Trap, Neuter, and Return (TNR) program that began in 2023. The goal of this program is to limit the outdoor cat population in Bella Vista.

They are asking those residents who kindly feed community outdoor cats to please contact them to schedule to have the cats altered. Their staff will come to the address provided, humanely trap the cat(s) and bring them to their surgery.

The Bella Vista Animal Shelter asks that the caller house the cat overnight to recover from surgery.

There is no charge for this service, however, donations are always appreciated

to help defray the costs.