SPRINGDALE, AR - "Honestly, one of the things I love about pediatric dentistry is getting to moms, to first time moms, moms of infants; to helping them learn and learn things to take care of their kids teeth that they just really didn’t know was something they needed to be doing. " Amanda Hankins, DDS is the pediatric dentist at Smile Shoppe in Springdale. She says that taking care of baby teeth is just as important as taking care of permanent ones that come in later.

"My favorite tip to give to someone is to start brushing your teeth as soon as you see them. As soon as the first tooth comes in to their mouth, we want a toothbrush touching it every night before bed. And that means after the last feeding, after the last milk, whatever it is that that child is having before they go to sleep. "