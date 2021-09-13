Bella Vista Community Television seeks volunteers

BELLA VISTA, AR. – Bella Vista Community Television is seeking volunteers. BVCTV is run entirely by volunteers! Our camera operators, directors, sound and lighting staff, video editors, and engineers donate their valuable time to keep the station running.

There are many positions to be filled and the time commitment each week is flexible to fit each volunteer’s schedule. Besides technical positions, we have opportunities to do publicity, announcing, computer input, and graphic design. If you can control your TV remote or play a CD on your stereo, you have opportunities at BVCTV that will be fun and benefit your community too!

Some examples of volunteer positions are: Camera Operator, Media, Production, Graphic Design, Social Media, Website Management, & Publicity

Anyone with an interest in television production can volunteer! No experience is needed!