The Bella Vista Farmers Market has a new location this year. You can visit the market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays through October 31 in the parking lot of Village Center at 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista.

The Bella Vista Farmers Market is one of the few markets in Northwest Arkansas that operates on Sundays.

The city established this outdoor market in order to help promote community health and wellness, while also supporting local farmers, artists and small businesses. They offer a fun, family-friendly environment for some free weekend entertainment to foster a greater sense of community within Bella Vista, while providing products grown or made by local farmers and artists.

The Bella Vista Farmers Market encourages attendees to bring baskets or reusable bags to fill with affordable, fresh produce and other products: maybe flowers for your kitchen table or art to decorate your home. They will also offer a connection with local growers to know exactly where your food comes from, plus live music and entertainment, featuring a variety of cultural experiences.

Come check it out, walk around, enjoy some fresh air and sunshine, and mingle with new neighbors and friends!