Bella Vista Farmer’s Market offers Pick-Up service

The Bella Vista Farmers Market is one of the few markets in Northwest Arkansas that operates on Sundays running from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sugar Creek Center.

They’ve added an amazing PICK-UP service. You’ll just need to message their Facebook page by no later than Saturday night with your market order. Then pick it up at the BV Farmer’s Market by 1 p.m. on Sunday. Customers will get a message with their total. Cards are accepted for payment and it’s just $3 to utilize this service. Come check it out, walk around, enjoy some fresh air and sunshine and mingle with new neighbors and friends!

“We encourage attendees to bring baskets or reusable bags to fill with affordable, fresh produce and other products: maybe flowers for your kitchen table or art to decorate your home. We will also offer a connection with local growers to know exactly where your food comes from, plus live music and entertainment, featuring a variety of cultural experiences. ” Market Coordinator Samantha Mosher said.

The city established this outdoor market in order to help promote community health and wellness, while also supporting local farmers, artists, and small businesses. They offer a fun, family-friendly environment for some free weekend entertainment to foster a greater sense of community within Bella Vista while providing products grown or made by local farmers and artists.

See the vendors listed below.

Local Farmers

All farmers carry seasonal fruits and vegetables. Current list includes: Apples, Peppers (Green, Red & Purple), Jalapenos, banana peppers, yellow & red potatoes, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, eggplant, beets, cucumbers, squash, zucchini, cabbage, yellow & red onions, garlic, kale, okra, basil, radishes, green beans, spinach, gourds, pumpkins. Plus seasonal Flowers.

  • Xiong Farms
  • Yang Vegetable II
  • Yeng Farms
  • Tao Farms
  • Lee Farms
  • Mt. Gardens

Local Artisan’s and Crafts People

Mike RothmeierHandmade wooden boxes, cutting boards, and business cardholders.
EmilyHandmade jewelry and Authentic African wears. Lind’s Clothesline, Handmade bags, 18″ doll clothes, bath scrubs, original artwork, Arkansas Honey, Handmade dollhouse furniture, dish towels, kitchen scrubbies, farm fresh eggs, and sweet bread.
Crochet by RaneeHandmade crocheted baby and toddler clothes and accessories, dish and face scrubs, pot holders and custom shirts and bags.
Bella Vista Business AssociationHelping to connect small businesses with their community.
Ozark Candy KitchenHandmade Toffee, Turtles Various Chocolate Candies, Marshmallows, and gluten-free sandwich bread. Takes special orders.
Raglands Old Time James and JelliesA wide variety of flavored jams and jellies, syrups and local honey.
Simplicity Lavender FarmsSoaps, lip balms, essential oils, cooking herbs, insect repellant, candles and syrups all handmade from lavender grown on their farm.
Patton Family FarmsGrass-fed beef and pork raised in Gravette
The Village BakerFruit Pies, Vegan Pies, Sweet Breads, Cakes, Tarts, and Crips. Also takes special orders.
Bella Vista CBDVarious edible and wearable CBD products. Rare Creations by S&R – wearable shreds, dog toys, custom Santa’s and sweet bread.
C&D WoodworksHandmade candle holders, cutting boards, cheese boards, wine stoppers, phone, and iPad holders. Takes custom orders.
The Carriage TradeHandmade soaps, beard oils, body butter, face lotions, and serums, CBD oils and soaps, also do facials, skin treatments, waxing and more.
BV Woodcarver’s ClubVarious hand carved puzzles, toys, and house items.
We Wet Our PlantsDriftwood Art, handmade walking sticks, peaches, tomatoes, and starter plants.
Tribe Family ChiropracticLocal Chiropractor specializing in children and families.
Pop-Pa MazieSnow Cones, Ice Cream, and various flavors of popcorn.

