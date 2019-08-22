Bella Vista Farmer’s Market offers Pick-Up service

The Bella Vista Farmers Market is one of the few markets in Northwest Arkansas that operates on Sundays running from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sugar Creek Center.

They’ve added an amazing PICK-UP service. You’ll just need to message their Facebook page by no later than Saturday night with your market order. Then pick it up at the BV Farmer’s Market by 1 p.m. on Sunday. Customers will get a message with their total. Cards are accepted for payment and it’s just $3 to utilize this service. Come check it out, walk around, enjoy some fresh air and sunshine and mingle with new neighbors and friends!

“We encourage attendees to bring baskets or reusable bags to fill with affordable, fresh produce and other products: maybe flowers for your kitchen table or art to decorate your home. We will also offer a connection with local growers to know exactly where your food comes from, plus live music and entertainment, featuring a variety of cultural experiences. ” Market Coordinator Samantha Mosher said.

The city established this outdoor market in order to help promote community health and wellness, while also supporting local farmers, artists, and small businesses. They offer a fun, family-friendly environment for some free weekend entertainment to foster a greater sense of community within Bella Vista while providing products grown or made by local farmers and artists.

See the vendors listed below.

Local Farmers

All farmers carry seasonal fruits and vegetables. Current list includes: Apples, Peppers (Green, Red & Purple), Jalapenos, banana peppers, yellow & red potatoes, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, eggplant, beets, cucumbers, squash, zucchini, cabbage, yellow & red onions, garlic, kale, okra, basil, radishes, green beans, spinach, gourds, pumpkins. Plus seasonal Flowers.

Xiong Farms

Yang Vegetable II

Yeng Farms

Tao Farms

Lee Farms

Mt. Gardens

Local Artisan’s and Crafts People