Bentonville businesses looking to hire

BENTONVILLE, AR – Visit Bentonville in partnership with Ropeswing Hospitality Group, Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Bentonville, Inc., and the Arkansas Hospitality Association are hosting the 2021 Bentonville Hospitality Job Fair.

The event takes place Tuesday, June 8th, from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm at The Record in downtown Bentonville.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to interact directly with employers and businesses that are currently looking to fill seasonal, part-time, and full-time positions within the hospitality industry.

For Bentonville businesses interested in participating, registration has been sponsored by Visit Bentonville at zero cost. REGISTER HERE

With the recent announcements of reduced state and federal assistance due to COVID-19, we anticipate a solid turnout of talented Northwest Arkansas job applicants with diverse backgrounds.

We encourage everyone seeking work to bring their resume and take advantage of this great opportunity!