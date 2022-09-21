EUREKA SPRINGS, AR – This Saturday, September 24th, muscle cars will roll their way to Turpentine Creek Wildlife Reserve for the inaugural Turpentine Creek Mopar Classic Car Show. The car show will have plenty of food trucks, vendors, and sponsors, not to mention plenty of Mopar cars ranging from classic to modern. The show runs from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm, with award presentations closing the day.

Mopar cars are legendary among collectors. Named after the parts, service, and customer care division of the former Chrysler Corporation, the cars represent a wide array of brands and styles.

Organizers say “We welcome all Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Chrysler, Eagle, AMC, Abarth, Peugeot, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Maserati, Imperial, De Soto, Plymouth, AMX, and even some Lambos! So if you’re in that list–bring it to the show!”

“We are strongly encouraging pre-registration! Pre-registration will get you a free limited edition T-shirt and a dash plaque. These items will not be available for sale at the show, so only available thru pre-registration thru the website!”

Registration is $30. All proceeds from the show will go to the refuge.