Broadway Returns to Walton Arts Center for One Night Only

Cabaret Show Features Music from Broadway Greats and More

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, December 16, 2020 – Walton Arts Center will host Broadway’s Bret Shuford on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 8 pm for Charming: A Tale of an American Prince, part of Procter & Gamble Ghost Light Programming. Tickets are $15 plus applicable fees and go on sale 10 am Friday, Dec. 18 at www.waltonartscenter.org or by calling 479.443.5600.

With musical direction by Tracy Stark and direction by Lennie Watts, Charming: A Tale of an American Prince features Shuford, a Texas native bitten by the theater bug at a very young age who has spent the last 20 years working in New York City.

The cabaret-style performance tells the tale of one prince’s trek from the faraway kingdom of Texas to a castle in The East Village. Shuford’s quest is highlighted by the music of Sondheim, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Prince and more, with a little Disney magic thrown in for good measure. Friendship bracelets, giants and perhaps even a furry woodland creature help guide this prince along the way as he searches for life, liberty and happily ever after.

Brett Shuford

Shuford’s Broadway credits include Wicked, Cirque Du Soleil’s Paramour, Amazing Grace, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid. Other New York credits include Actors Fund Benefit performances of A Wonderful Life, Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, On the Twentieth Century and the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. Shuford was also part of the national tour of Lincoln Center’s South Pacific.

Television and web credits include Law and Order SVU, Alpha House, Submissions Only and My Dirty Little Secret. Shuford’s film credits include The Wolf of Wall Street, Bedfellows and Uncle Melvin’s Apartment.

In addition to working as a stage and screen actor Shuford has found a passion for being a content creator, director, choreographer, producer and collaborator with other artists.

The performance will be in Baum Walker Hall to allow for a minimum of four empty seats between parties and every other row will remain empty. These empty rows, with select seats removed, will also serve as walkways to seats located in the center of the theater, reducing contact between patrons. Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. For a complete list of health and safety precautions that will be in place for this and future performances at Walton Arts Center visit www.waltonartscenter.org.

Ghost Light Programming is presented by Procter & Gamble and provided in part by supporters of the Ghost Light Recovery Fund.