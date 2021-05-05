Brookstone Assisted Living & Memory Care welcomes back family

Brookstone Assisted Living & Memory Care is excited to announce that they have re-opened their facility to the public. Families of residents are now welcomed for visits. In addition, the facility is now open for tours. Prospective residents and their families can book tours of the facility at 415 E Longview Street in Fayetteville, AR by calling 971-231-2853.

Brookstone Assisted Living Community’s range of care extends from traditional assisted living services such as hygienic assistance and medication management to our specialized memory care program, which includes Alzheimer’s care and help for other memory impairments. The respite care program ensures that residents have a breadth of senior care options to suit their needs. All these services are delivered within a safe and attentive atmosphere with a 24-hour personal call system and around-the-clock staffing.

Brookstone Assisted Living Community’s friendly, relaxed atmosphere makes it easy for senior living residents to meet new friends and pack their days full of engaging activities including music therapy, book club, and bridge. Brookstone’s caring associates are focused on providing the residents with the very best personalized care to ensure that they’re comfortable and at ease.

Close to restaurants and medical services, Brookstone Assisted Living Community offers all the things residents need to stay active and as independent as possible. The senior living programs offer so many choices within the retirement community so, whether through cooking, art, crafts, exercising, or just visiting with neighbors, residents stay as busy as they want to be.

For more information on Brookstone Assisted Living & Memory Care call 971-231-2853 or visit their website.