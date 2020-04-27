Burton Pools and Spas celebrates 42 years in business

SPRINGDALE, AR – Burton Pools and Spas is celebrating their 42nd anniversary with a sale. From April 24th to May 4th , customers can get up to $770 off in-stock Doughboy pool packages and save up to $2,700 off select Hot Spring hot tubs as well as up to $10,000 off an Endless Fitness Systems. In addition pool chemicals are 10% off a summer supply. And they also offer Semi-in-Ground pools starting at only $9, 997.

Burton Pools & Spas was established in April 1978 by brothers Dan and David Burton under the name Tallman Pools of Fort Smith. Its humble start began out of David’s garage with a few hand tools, one pickup truck and a $7,000 loan from First National Bank. David was in charge of selling, advertising, paperwork, and accounts payable, while Dan supervised all pool construction. In September of that year, the business was incorporated under the name Burton Construction, and by 1979 the total business volume nearly tripled.

Always striving to have the best constructed vinyl liner pool available to the area, Dan continued to improve his building method, and by 1981, Burton Pools & Spas had established a dependable reputation within the community, allowing Dan and David to expand their operation and rent a building on Dodson Avenue selling above ground pools and hot tubs. Throughout the years, the expansion into the retail market helped Burton Pools & Spas grow the business exponentially, which made it necessary to continue to find larger and better locations.

By 1993, Burton Pools & Spas had settled into two retail locations, in Fort Smith and Springdale, and since then has continued to thrive.

As certified builders for some of the top recreational companies in the nation – manufacturers like Pacific and Viking Pools, Hot Spring Spas, Doughboy Above Ground Pools, and Sport Court Athletics. Burton Pools and Spas have earned a number of awards and recognitions. They’ve earned the National Spa and Pool Association’s Gold Medal for pool design in construction, named to the Pool & Spa News Top 50 builder five times, been recognized as Dealer of the Year by Hot Spring Spas, and been named one of the top 100 pool companies in the United States by AQUA Magazine.