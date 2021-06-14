Celebrate Juneteenth in Fort Smith this weekend

Fort Smith, AR – It’s a big weekend at the Riverfront Amphitheater in Fort Smith with both the 30th annual River Front Blues Festival and the city’s Juneteenth celebration taking place on the river.

The River Front Blues Festival begins on Friday night at 7 pm with musical performances by Brick Field Blues Therapy followed by Buddy Shute and the Motivators. Oreo Blue will round out the night.

On Saturday, the Juneteenth Celebration begins at 10 am. Los Angeles radio personality J-Red will host the celebration that will feature live music, poetry, and stand-up comedy. Food trucks and vendors will be on-site and the city plans fun and games. The Juneteenth Celebration is expected to wrap up around 4 pm.

The River Front Blues Festival will continue Saturday night at 7pm with Prince Albert followed by Pat Moss Band. The Mark Albertson Trio will wrap the festival.

Admission is free to all events, but seating is limited. Children 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult. No pets. Blankets, lawn chairs, and sunscreen are recommended. No Coolers or camping.