Celebrating Fall Fun for Over Ten Years

SPRINGDALE, AR – Farmland Adventures in Springdale is now open for the season.

NOW until November 6th

Thurs: 3PM – 9:30PM(October ONLY)

Fri: 1PM – 9:30PM

Sat: 9AM – 9:30PM

Closed Sunday



Started by the Parson’s family in 2011, the farm in Springdale has a long and rich history. By 1910, the Parsons family had settled out in the country on the east side of Springdale, AR. They purchased a few acres of land and began raising a family. Their son, Thurman “Shorty” Parsons, added on to the farm his family started by purchasing land around it. By the 1940s and ’50s, they were growing strawberries, grapes, apples, and peaches. They also had livestock such as turkeys, chickens, cows, horses, and pigs.

In the 1960s, the farm had been expanded, and the land was primarily used for livestock. Most of the fruit crops were gone. The turkeys were phased out during the 1980s, and only the cows and horses remained. In an effort to increase the productivity and sustainability aspects of the farm for the present and future generations, the family decided it was time to expand operations once again. In 2008, a few free-range laying chickens were added. In 2009, the family expanded to sheep and goats to help utilize our pastures to their full potential. 2010 brought the addition of a few pigs and a pony ride and petting zoo business.

2011 was the first year for the new farming venture, Farmland Adventures. Added attractions include a 9-acre corn maze, pumpkin patch, kid’s play area, and an area so the pony rides and petting zoo can be done here on the farm.

Farmland Adventures is pleased to be able to offer a wide range of fall attractions that are fun for the whole family! These attractions are also ideal for school groups, church groups, scouting groups, and more! All attractions are included in the price of admission. (Campfires, pumpkins, animal feed, and cut sunflowers are an additional fee.)

