We sent Jason Suel to check out the deals at Daily Deals Bargain Bins. Look at what he found!

“I’m here at Daily Deals Bargain Bins in Rogers. If you can find it online you can find it in this store. Let’s go inside and check it out. Come on.”

“It truly is like Christmas in here. We’ve got a toy set I mean speaking of Christmas, hello it’s a Santa suit. Can you believe they have one of those in here? This mosquito nest, that’s George Foreman, I used one of these all the time in college. Big fan. And check this out Google nest! I don’t even know how much these things retail for but you can get it here on Saturdays and Sundays for $10, and I guarantee you it’s going to be gone on Saturdays and Sundays. Knife set. You know when I first walked in I thought this was a Dewalt bag just so you can put your tools in it. No, I was completely wrong. Guess what’s in here. That’s right a Dewalt drill. You get the whole drill, comes in the bag. This is some awesome stuff!”

“It truly is what the sign says. It is going, going, going, going, gone. Gone. It’s out of here. Once it’s gone, it’s gone. You can’t get it back. Get it while you can. Daily Deals Bargain Bins.”

To find the best deals at Daily Deals Bargain Bins follow them on Facebook.