Concordia remains a constant, unwavering leader in Northwest Arkansas Senior Living. And we are good at it. We are still here and doing a great job.” Our occupancy and long waitlist are not the only things that prove our success. Our residents are happy!” say Cindee Johnson, Community Relations Director.

In the early 70s the Cooper Brothers put their heads together and their dreams turned to reality. Dr. Ed Cooper’s vision was to have a retirement community with a medical clinic, pharmacy and hospital. It happened in 1971, with a nursing home, in lieu of a hospital, medical clinic and pharmacy opening. John’s vision was for a “luxury resort community” and in 1972 that happened with first apartment building with 11 residents.

Concordia sits on 26 acres of hilltop beauty and now has 4 apartment buildings and 35 townhomes, lush gardens and places to sit or walk and enjoy the nature Bella Vista has to offer. There are Independent and Assisted Living residence available.

They are pleased to say that the activity calendar is packed and can say there is something for everyone, whether Independent or in need of Assisted Living. Barb Femino directs our Catered Living and attributes 50 years of success to quality of care, social activities, good food and a staff that is always available to care for the residents.

Angie Clark, our Senior Executive Director, who has 20 years of experience in the field, says it is the staff that makes or breaks a community. “Our staff has a passion for Seniors and their well-being. It shows on a day-to-day basis and is noticed by all who walk through our doors. The residents become our family and you take care of family.”

The weeklong celebration starts Monday the 14th hosted the Bella Vista Historical Museum at 1:00 with a presentation of how it all started and where Concordia is headed. Tuesday is our “Tiki Lounge” party for our Catered Living Residents. Our Open House Passport Party starts at 2:00 pm on Wednesday and is a walk-in event, open to the public until 5:00pm, with lots of fun, food and great door prizes.

The finale is Friday. An invitation-only gala themed, “Diamonds are Forever.”

Concordia wishes to express thanks to the community for all the sponsorships. We are grateful for their participation.

It all proves to be an eventful week as 50 years has earned a grand celebration.

For more information, please call 479-855-3714.