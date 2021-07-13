Davis and Garratt offering many types of insurance

AUTO INSURANCE

Your vehicle is a central part of your lifestyle. It is your connection between all of the important places you go every day. We will create the perfect insurance plan that is tailored to the coverage you need.

BUSINESS INSURANCE

We know that no two businesses are alike. Whether you need property insurance for your restaurant or dealer’s blanket coverage to protect the cars at your dealership, we can help meet your specific insurance needs.

HOME INSURANCE

Your home is likely the largest investment you will ever make. You work hard for all that you have, and you need to be protected in the event of a loss.

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS

We are able to offer our commercial clients several employee benefits options to help them retain their employees.

LIFE INSURANCE

If you have others who depend on you financially, it is very likely that you need life insurance. Life insurance can give security to you and to the ones you love.

FARM INSURANCE

From hobby farms to commercial agriculture exposures such as feed and seed dealers, it is important to identify risks associated with whatever it is you produce.

Get your quote today!