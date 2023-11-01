Dogwatch Doggie Day Care & Boarding will be celebrating its 23rd anniversary in NWA with sales at their retail stores in both Fayetteville and Bentonville. The main celebration will be on November 13th, but some sales begin on November 1st, and the store will have extra offers for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

With a focus on providing top-notch services and exceptional care, Dogwatch stands out in the retail industry. But it’s not just about daycare and boarding; they also offer a wide range of high-end pet food options.

Some of the items on sale this month at Dogwatch Doggie Daycare & Boarding

When it comes to choosing the right food for your furry friend, Dogwatch understands that quality matters. That’s why they have carefully curated a selection of high-end pet food brands that prioritize nutrition and taste. From premium kibble to gourmet raw food, you can trust that your dog will be getting the best nourishment available with a money-back guarantee.

Everything in our store is 100% money back guaranteed so if you buy something … your pet doesn’t like it, or doesn’t agree with your pet for whatever reason, you will get money-back, guaranteed.” says Chase Jackson of Dogwatch Doggie Day Care & Boarding.

If your dog has specific dietary needs or you simply want to treat them to something special, Dogwatch has you covered with a wide assortment of limited ingredient brands line NutriSource and Boss Dog. Their knowledgeable staff can guide you through their selection, ensuring that you find the perfect fit for your canine companion.

Holidays can be a busy time for pet owners, with travel plans and family gatherings taking up much of their time and attention. It can be challenging to find someone reliable to take care of their beloved pets during this period. That’s why Dogwatch Doggie Day Care & Boarding reminds people to book their reservations now.

“November and December stay super busy for us at Dogwatch,” says Jackson. “Make sure to make reservations now, because we will fill up quick.”

In addition to boarding and pet supplies, they also offer full obedience training and AKC training. Grooming services are also available.

For more information call (479) 582-3647 in Fayetteville and (479) 464-9364 in Bentonville or check out their website.

Virtual Tours of Dogwatch Doggie Daycare& Boarding