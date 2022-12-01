This holiday season, we at Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette REALTORS® come together to support Micah’s House.

Micah’s House is an organization that was founded in 2015 in Rogers. Their mission is to equip young men ages 18-24 who have recently aged out of the foster system. By providing housing, meals, counseling and mentoring, Micah’s House gives hope, love, and a place to belong to these young men who do not have anyone else.

We have received necessary needs and wish-list items for the young men of the house. We would love if you would join us in supporting this amazing organization and giving them the best Christmas possible!!

We will be collecting donations through December 9th, please deliver to any of our office locations. For more information and a list of requested donations, please visit https://coldwellbankernwa.com/post-986. If you would rather give a monetary donation, you can follow the link on the website link to donate directly to their page.