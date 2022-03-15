Springdale, AR – Downtown Springdale Alliance is seeking public input as it reviews and updates

the master plan which was developed and adopted in 2015. The Downtown Springdale Master

Plan Update is a joint effort of the City of Springdale and Downtown Springdale Alliance

supported by the Walton Family Foundation and the Tyson Family Foundation.



The City of Springdale and the Downtown Springdale Alliance is working with H3 Studio—the

professional planning consultant who worked to develop the 2015 Downtown Master Plan.



The updated master plan for downtown Springdale will guide its development for the next 5-10

years. It serves as the basis for economic development, quality residential growth and general

improvements to ensure a vibrant community for businesses and residents. The key focus will

include downtown housing, parking, public and private art, street and infrastructure

improvements, and the integration of the Luther George Park Expansion and Renovation and

Jones Center Campus Renovation projects into the urban fabric of Downtown Springdale.



A dedicated website for the Master Plan Update has been established at

dsmasterplanupdate.org. Springdale residents, downtown Springdale businesses and visitors

have been able to engage in the planning process through online surveys. More than 1,000

survey responses were received prior to the February 28 deadline.



The community can continue to engage in the planning process through public input sessions in

March. Participants can expect to hear a summary of the survey feedback and engage in

facilitated work sessions. The sessions are free and open to the public. Dates and locations are

below:



Wednesday, March 30, 2022; 6:30 PM; 214 South Main Street

Thursday, March 31, 2022: 6:30 PM; The Jones Center

Additional public workshops will be held in May on the following days:

Wednesday, May 18, 2022; 6:30 PM; 214 South Main Street

Thursday, May 19, 2022: 6:30 PM; The Jones Center



For more information about the Downtown Springdale Master Plan Update, visit

dsmasterplanupdate.org.



ABOUT DOWNTOWN SPRINGDALE ALLIANCE: Downtown Springdale Alliance is a nonprofit that

was formed in 2011 with a mission to create vibrancy in our dynamic downtown. For more

information, visit www.downtownspringdale.org.