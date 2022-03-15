Springdale, AR – Downtown Springdale Alliance is seeking public input as it reviews and updates
the master plan which was developed and adopted in 2015. The Downtown Springdale Master
Plan Update is a joint effort of the City of Springdale and Downtown Springdale Alliance
supported by the Walton Family Foundation and the Tyson Family Foundation.
The City of Springdale and the Downtown Springdale Alliance is working with H3 Studio—the
professional planning consultant who worked to develop the 2015 Downtown Master Plan.
The updated master plan for downtown Springdale will guide its development for the next 5-10
years. It serves as the basis for economic development, quality residential growth and general
improvements to ensure a vibrant community for businesses and residents. The key focus will
include downtown housing, parking, public and private art, street and infrastructure
improvements, and the integration of the Luther George Park Expansion and Renovation and
Jones Center Campus Renovation projects into the urban fabric of Downtown Springdale.
A dedicated website for the Master Plan Update has been established at
dsmasterplanupdate.org. Springdale residents, downtown Springdale businesses and visitors
have been able to engage in the planning process through online surveys. More than 1,000
survey responses were received prior to the February 28 deadline.
The community can continue to engage in the planning process through public input sessions in
March. Participants can expect to hear a summary of the survey feedback and engage in
facilitated work sessions. The sessions are free and open to the public. Dates and locations are
below:
Wednesday, March 30, 2022; 6:30 PM; 214 South Main Street
Thursday, March 31, 2022: 6:30 PM; The Jones Center
Additional public workshops will be held in May on the following days:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022; 6:30 PM; 214 South Main Street
Thursday, May 19, 2022: 6:30 PM; The Jones Center
For more information about the Downtown Springdale Master Plan Update, visit
dsmasterplanupdate.org.
ABOUT DOWNTOWN SPRINGDALE ALLIANCE: Downtown Springdale Alliance is a nonprofit that
was formed in 2011 with a mission to create vibrancy in our dynamic downtown. For more
information, visit www.downtownspringdale.org.