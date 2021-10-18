Downtown Springdale Celebrates Día de Muertos

Springdale, AR – The Day of the Dead or celebración del Día de Muertos en México is coming to Downtown Springdale with events beginning on October 31 and leading up to the celebration on Saturday, November 6. The free community events take place at Shiloh Square and the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. The celebration features art, music, food and dancing and is open to the public. There will be a free Galería Altar Exhibition set up at Shiloh Square to honor deceased loved ones.

“Día de Muertos is a celebration that brings the Latino and non-Latino communities together to experience the rich traditions of this holiday that is celebrated throughout Mexico and parts of Central and South America,” says Araceli Lopez, Artistic Director and Choreographer of Latin Art Organization of Arkansas.

All events are free to the public and will be held outdoors. Día de Muertos is presented by The Latin Art Organization of Arkansas and is sponsored by The Tyson Family Foundation, Downtown Springdale Alliance, Arts One Presents and CACHE.



Día de Muertos schedule of events:

Sunday, October 31

10AM – 4PM

Building of the ofrenda base at Shiloh Square

Tuesday, November 2

6PM – 8 PM

Community offerings for the ofrenda at Shiloh Square



Saturday, November 6

12PM – 7PM

12PM

The Catrinas Processional will begin at Shiloh Square and go through downtown Springdale, ending at Shiloh Square where Mariachi Joya Azteca and Ballet Folklorico Herencia de Mexico will perform. Their performance will officially open the community-wide Día de Muertos celebration.

1PM – 7PM

Traditional music & dance will be performed at Shiloh Square by Ballet Folklorico Grupo Libertad (Branson, MO), Ballet Folklorico Sol Azteca (Tulsa, OK), Ballet Folklorico Tonatiuh Dande Company (Tulsa, OK) and Chinelos Morelenses (Springdale, AR). The community can expect crafts and face painting for youth as well as food vendors.

Saturday, November 6 – December 4

10AM – 5PM

Dia de Muertos: A Cultural Interpretation of the Times is an exhibition hosted in partnership by Arts One Presents, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, and Latin Art Organization of Arkansas. The exhibition will welcome approximately 30 works from artists of Latin ancestry and allies of the Latin culture and traditions. The works will be on view at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Open Monday through Saturday from 10AM-5PM. Admission is free.

More information about Día de Muertos can be found on Facebook.



ABOUT DIA DE MERTOS (DAY OF THE DEAD):

Día de Muertos is an ancient Mexican and Mexican American religious holiday, with a historically rich tradition that integrates pre-Columbian and Catholic customs. It is often celebrated in Mexico on November 1 and 2 in connection with the Catholic Holy Days of All Saints Day and All Souls Day.

