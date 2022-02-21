Friendship Community Care’s Developmental Preschools are learning hubs for children aged six weeks to five years with developmental disabilities or delays + children who qualify for the Arkansas Better Chance program. FCC prepares children for success in integrated and therapeutic classroom settings so that they have the skills they need to continue growing with strength and independence throughout Kindergarten and grade school-and into confident adults.

Outside of our Developmental Preschools, FCC offers outpatient therapy clinics with after-school hours for children, from birth to 21 years of age.

Friendship Community Care is hiring for Pediatric, Adult, Therapy, and Senior Services. If you are looking for a rewarding career to help enrich the lives of others, please visit our website at https://www.fccare.org/jobs/ We offer competitive pay, benefits, and sign on bonuses in many areas across the Natural State.