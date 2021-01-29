Education is at the Heart of our Mission at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge

Eureka Springs, AR – Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge is proud to be an ethical animal tourism destination accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries. We realize there are a lot of variables to evaluate when comparing field trip destinations, and as an educator it’s important for you to seek out fun and educational experiences. A trip to the Refuge fulfills both of those aspects, as well as another; responsibility. When you book the Refuge as a field trip destination, you’re booking a memorable experience, but more importantly, you’re being a responsible role model and supporting ethical animal tourism. We call that the “A+” difference!

Situated on over 450 acres of the scenic Ozark Mountains in Eureka Springs, AR, Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge is one of only a handful of accredited large carnivore sanctuaries in the nation. Since 1992, our mission has been to rescue and care for big cats and other dangerous animals that have been bought or sold – by individuals and organizations – through one of the most lucrative and unscrupulous industries in the world: The Exotic Animal Trade.

Now you can Join our education team on a virtual field trip around the refuge! Due to the coronavirus, we are taking extra precautions to keep everyone safe and this means not doing in-person field trips. Our content team has created a prerecorded tour video for us to share with you! This video shows every animal who is on our normal tour.

When you reserve a tour with us, your class will be able to see the animals playing with their toys and laying in their habitat. While this is playing, we will pause and talk about what a true sanctuary is, our animal rescues, fun facts about the species, and much more!

If you would like to participate in a virtual experience with us but do not have the funding, we offer a free virtual lesson! This session is entitled Predators, Not Pets. Join Turpentine Creek’s education department to learn why tigers, lions, and bears are predators and not pets or props in any way. In this lesson we talk about two of the adaptations that make big cats predators: teeth and claws! Learn more about these adaptions and how they use them here at the Refuge and in the wild. Your group will also learn about each species here at the Refuge.

Each of our animal residents has a unique story to tell, so plan your visit, share your experience, and…

Help Us, Help Them!