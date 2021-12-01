Encompass Health is looking for nurses

Encompass Health is looking to hire nurses along with other personnel for its locations in Fayetteville and Ft. Smith.

According to the company’s website, “Encompass Health exists to provide a better way to care that elevates expectations and outcomes. Our nurses drastically influence those outcomes. That’s why we put so much emphasis on skill-building, training, education, and career development for our RN, LPN, LVN, and CNA professionals.”

“At Encompass Health, we start with empathy, taking the time to understand the physical, mental, and emotional needs of each other and those we support. Whether you are a registered nurse, licensed practical/vocational nurse, or a certified nursing assistant, you could be on your way to building a rewarding, challenging and satisfying healthcare career as an Encompass Health hospital rehabilitation nurse.”

“Home health nurses at Encompass Health are an integral part of the multidisciplinary home health team. Case managers, clinical field staff supervisors, licensed nurses, nursing leadership and registered nurses deliver compassionate care to help patients return to an independent life.”

“At Encompass Health, we invest in our employees, offering opportunities for career training and continuing education.”

For more information, you can check out the Encompass Health jobsite.