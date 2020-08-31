Enjoy Art and Nature by Bike This Summer

Did you know Crystal Bridges has over five miles of walking and biking trails on its campus? In addition to enjoying art and cuisine inside the galleries, you can enjoy both on the trails from your bike! Keep reading to learn more!

Discover art along the trails

The following trails are bike-friendly: Art Trail, Crystal Bridges Trail, North Forest Trail, North Lawn Trail, and the Orchard Trail. Along the trails, you’ll find over 30 sculptures so you can continue your art exploration in nature…and while biking!

You can learn more about each trail here.

And you can download the trail map here.

Grab a bite outdoors at the food truck, just off the North Lawn Trail

Visit our North Lawn (where R. Buckminster Fuller’s Fly’s Eye Dome is located) and enjoy a bite from our food truck, High South on a Roll! This is a perfect stop for a snack or cold beverage, especially if you are out walking or biking on the trails around Crystal Bridges.

The food truck is open during the following hours:

Wednesday-Friday, 2 to 8 pm

Saturday and Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm

Grab a snack at the Art Trail Patio, near the South Lawn

If you’re biking on the other side of the museum, located near Maman’s new home, grab a snack or refreshing drink at the Art Trail Patio. Open Thursday-Sunday, 12 to 7 pm.