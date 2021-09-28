Fall Festival in Bella Vista

Bella Vista, AR – The Bella Vista Business Association will be holding a Fall Festival on Saturday, October 9th from 9 am to 2 pm, to raise awareness of local business and allow the public to interact with business owners.

The free event will feature 25-35 booths featuring different products and services, a miniature golf tournament for kids, and a DJ who will play music all day. Free hot dogs, chips, and water will be served. There will be free Covid vaccinations by the Bella Vista Fire Department and Flu shots by Cornerstone Pharmacy.

President of the Bella Vista Business Association Dani Beeman says she expects “A beautiful Fall day of family fun! Our BVBA member businesses will be selling products and offering services from their tables at this event.” she says the event offers “opportunities to shop & mingle, relax or dance and listen to great music while getting to know your neighbors!”

The Fall Festival will be located at 3 Riorden Road in Bella Vista. This is the south parking lot behind the swimming pool.