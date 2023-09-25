SPRINGDALE, AR – If you are flying over Springdale, Arkansas you are likely to see an unusual site. In the midst of the farmland on Parsons Road, a space shuttle heads off to space through a maze of corn. The 9-acre corn maze is part of Farmland Adventures, a seasonal family attraction featuring the giant corn maze, along with a wide variety of fun activities for the entire family.

There is no need to fear getting lost in this giant corn maze. Farmland Adventures has a Maze Tracker App that can show you your exact spot in the 9-acre maze. And if that is still too daunting, there is a smaller Mini corn maze along with plenty of other activities for those who are a little less adventurous.

Kids of all ages can enjoy the pumpkin patch and sunflower field. While the kid’s corner, petting zoo, and pony rides are designed for smaller children, older children can enjoy pedal-kart races and human foosball, and the entire family can enjoy wagon rides and pig races.

Farmland Adventures is open Thursday through Sunday from now until November 4th. Group rates are available. for more information visit the Farmland Adventures website.