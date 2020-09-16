Farmland Adventures is open for the season!

We’re celebrating 10 years this year! Join us!

Welcome to Farmland Adventures. We are Northwest Arkansas’ place for outdoor family fun on the farm! We offer a variety of fall attractions including a 9-acre Giant Corn Maze, a pumpkin patch, pony rides, farm animals, pig races, and a kids play area. It’s a short drive from where ever you are in Northwest Arkansas.

Come visit us for your next adventure experience. We’re conveniently located near Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville, AR. Bring your family or call ahead and let us help plan your next group outing or birthday party. Be our guest and have a great time out in the country!

Farmland Adventures is pleased to be able to offer a wide range of fall attractions that are fun for the whole family! These attractions are also ideal for school groups, church groups, scouting groups, and more!

Browse through our attractions, listed below, or find out more about packages available for your group on our Groups & Parties page.

All attractions are included in the price of admission. (Pumpkins and animal feed are an additional fee.)



Giant & Mini Corn Mazes

“Get lost” in our Corn Maze adventure! Try our Giant 9-Acre Corn Maze or try our smaller Mini Corn Maze – fun for all ages. Featuring a new theme each year!

[more info

Maze Tracker

Take your experience in the maze to a whole new level! You can now “follow yourself” through the maze with our new Maze Tracker game. [more info]

Pumpkin Patch

Pick a pumpkin! Big ones, small ones, bumpy ones, white ones… You get to pick a pumpkin that suits just you! Don’t miss out on this special fall attraction! Pumpkins are additional to the farm admission fee.

[more info]

Wagon Rides

Enjoy a ride in a wagon around the farm! Our wagon is pulled by a tractor out in the country. The ride will take about 15 minutes. Adults and kids alike will have a good time taking in the fresh air and countryside. A wagon ride is included with farm admission at no extra charge. Wagon rides close at 7:00pm.

Pedal Karts

Pedal your way around our track and race to the finish line. These karts are kid-powered, 4-wheelin’ fun for groups, parties, and general public guests. We now have two Pedal Kart sizes: smaller ones for younger guests and larger ones for ages 7 – adult (300 lb max)

Pony Rides

Most children love to ride a pony. For those who are a little more timid, just come by and pet them. Pony rides are included in youth admission fee. [more info]

Petting Farm

What child doesn’t love animals? A visit to Farmland Adventures will allow them to see farm animals up close. Our animals are friendly and most love to be fed. [more info]

Pig Races

Come watch the pigs run around the track. Root for your favorite and cheer them on to victory. The louder you yell, the faster they run! Races will be at select times daily during regular operating days. (During fall regular operating hours only.)

Human Foosball

Test your skills in our life-size foosball game!

Kid’s Corner

A special play area just for kids! Included in the price of admission, bring your child and let them play, climb, dig, and jump to their heart’s content! [more info]

Tire Play Area

Play, climb, and jump! Test your agility in this new area made with various sizes and colors of tires!

Roping Area

Rodeo star in the making? Try your hand at roping our “rodeo” animals!

Spider Web

It’s okay to get caught in this web! Climb around on our large rope spider web in our newly expanded play area!

Flowers

Enjoy our fields and areas of flowers including sunflowers and wildflowers! These areas, along with several other spots, make the perfect fall photo ops!

Sunflower Days

Join us for special sunflower weekends in September! [learn more]

Other Attractions

Other other attractions include:

Rocking Animals

Teeter Totters

Tug of War

Photo Boards

Farmland Adventures is located at 5355 Parsons Rd. in Springdale.

