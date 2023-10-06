FAYETTEVILLE, AR – Engineers, artists, scientists, and crafters call it the greatest show and tell in the solar system, or at least in NWA. The second annual NWA Maker Faire will be held at the Fayetteville Public Library on October 21st from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The aim is to bring people together for a weekend of sharing, showcasing, and fun. Some may call it the greatest show-and-tell in the solar system. One of the valuable aspects of the NWA Maker Faire is the opportunity for creatives to connect with fellow makers, industry professionals, and like-minded individuals, forge new friendships, exchange ideas, and explore potential collaborations.

Back for its second year the NWA Maker Faire is bigger, better, and more inspiring than ever before. The event will include workshops, performances, demonstrations, live music, food trucks, vendors, and more.

Local artist Jason Jones, known primarily for his murals around northwest Arkansas, will be displaying an 8-foot-tall cardboard robot. The event will also feature a 6-foot tall wooden bear and 8 foot long wooden worm designed by artist Danny Pantz. These interactive exhibits will offer people the opportunity to paint the bear and worm and create accessories for the robot.



Visit faylib.org for more event details. The event is free and open to the public.