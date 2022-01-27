If you’re ever in need of electrical services for your residential property, Buzz Electrical is your trusted source! Family-owned and operated in Farmington, Buzz Electrical offers complete electrical services performed by the leading electricians in Northern Arkansas. Our mission is to provide supreme quality at an affordable cost. Our services are made timely and cost-effective, and each solution is tailored to the customer.

We all rely on electricity to power our homes and businesses, with electricity being supplied by your electrical system. Unfortunately, problems with your system can happen at any time. Electricity can be an unpredictable element, meaning electrical problems can be unexpected. Mishandling electricity can also lead to electrical problems.

Regardless of how they may happen, the same steps apply: contact Buzz Electrical, and have your electrical system serviced by a professional. We help ensure all issues are identified and your system is restored to a healthy condition. We service all electrical systems: big or small, residential!

Buzz Electrical Offers Complete Electrical Services:

Repairs & Installations

Circuits & Rewiring

Outlets & Switches

Ceiling, Attic & Exhaust Fans

Pool, Spa & Hot Tub Wiring

Panels & Circuit Breakers

Indoor & Outdoor Lighting

Smoke Detectors

Generators

Electrical Code Compliance

What to Expect from Buzz Electrical

When you schedule an appointment with a Buzz Electrical electrician, you can expect workers who are friendly, honest, and professional. Each staff member is licensed, bonded, insured, background-checked, and drug tested to ensure both safety and quality. With our red-carpet treatment, your property is left cleaner than we found it! All pricing is upfront, and hidden fees are non-existent. We also offer a money-back guarantee and options for financing!

We are dedicated to your convenience! We offer same-day service, as well as a courtesy call before and after the work. We operate a live call center and are always ready to take your call! In the case of an electrical problem outside business hours, we also offer 24/7 emergency services to help ensure your safety.

Are you in need of quality and affordable electrical services for your business or home? Give Buzz Electrical a call at 479-267-2899 to schedule an appointment today!