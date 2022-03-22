Friendship Community Care has served children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities since 1972. We are now one of the largest state-wide, non-profit organizations serving approximately 2,000 individuals throughout the state of Arkansas.
Whether you are looking for the next step after graduation; seeking employment; or making friends and having fun in a social setting, our Adult Developmental Day Programs offer individuals with a variety of services that encourage personal growth and adult development. Some services offered within the day programs include:
❖ Community Integration
❖ Individual Living Skills
❖ Transportation
❖ Arts & Crafts
❖ Technology Skills
❖ Vocational Training,
❖ Dance Classes
❖ Physical Activities,
❖ Special Olympics
❖ Physical Therapy
❖ Occupational Therapy
❖ Speech Therapy
❖ Case Management
❖ And More
Friendship Community Care Adult Developmental Day Programs in Northwest Arkansas:
❖ 2877 West Walnut, Suite 102, Rogers
❖ 918 South Mount Olive Street, Siloam Springs