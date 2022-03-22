Friendship Community Care has served children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities since 1972. We are now one of the largest state-wide, non-profit organizations serving approximately 2,000 individuals throughout the state of Arkansas.

Whether you are looking for the next step after graduation; seeking employment; or making friends and having fun in a social setting, our Adult Developmental Day Programs offer individuals with a variety of services that encourage personal growth and adult development. Some services offered within the day programs include:

❖ Community Integration

❖ Individual Living Skills

❖ Transportation

❖ Arts & Crafts

❖ Technology Skills

❖ Vocational Training,

❖ Dance Classes

❖ Physical Activities,

❖ Special Olympics

❖ Physical Therapy

❖ Occupational Therapy

❖ Speech Therapy

❖ Case Management

❖ And More

Friendship Community Care Adult Developmental Day Programs in Northwest Arkansas:

❖ 2877 West Walnut, Suite 102, Rogers

❖ 918 South Mount Olive Street, Siloam Springs